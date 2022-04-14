Aldi staff members in Donegal earn over €4m between them each year

Over €4m is spent on staff wages in Aldi stores across Donegal every year.

Details of the salary spend were outlined as Aldi reported on what it says is its continued significant contribution to Donegal’s economy.

In 2021, Aldi sourced over €11m of locally produced food and drink from Donegal based suppliers. Aldi partners with seven Donegal producers including long-term relationships with Mulrines and Sons and Nomadic Dairy.

Operating six stores in Donegal, Aldi employs 135 full time staff, spending over €4m on wages annually.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Donegal.

“We have invested over €31m in our Donegal stores over the last number of years, while we sourced more than €11m of locally produced food and drink from Donegal based suppliers last year.

“Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Donegal at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Donegal stores having donated over 32,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with The Exchange Inishowen, Cloughaneely Food Bank and Jigsaw some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.