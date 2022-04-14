Search

14 Apr 2022

Watch: Tree planting at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

A wonderful cross border project with a long lasting legacy

Watch: Tree planting at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

14 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

It was with a great sense of pride and enthusiasm that a number of trees were planted in the grounds of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

The planting ceremony took place on Monday morning. Staff and service users at the Donegal Town centre were joined by their counterparts at Destined in Derry who came along to help with the planting. 

Manager of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation Wendy McCarry said: “How fantastic it is to have Destined here. We are sharing the trees with Destined and with iCARE in Inishowen and we will be visiting them to do a joint planting ceremony.

“Thanks to Donegal County Council, Four Masters GAA Club and Donegal Volunteer Centre for the donation of trees.”

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation provides a wide range of support and services to enhance the lives of people with additional needs and their families. 

Among the latest initiatives is the Bluestack Shack, a wonderful coffee shop staffed by service users at the centre. 

Treats galore as exciting new eatery opens its doors in Donegal Town

The Bluestack Shack celebrates its long-awaited opening day

Destined, the organisation which visited Donegal Town for the planting ceremony, works with adults with learning disabilities in the Derry area, particularly those with autism and aspergers. 

“We train and encourage people with learning disabilities to get work,” he said. “As well as running a café, service users are trained to work in a car wash and to work with Derry City Supporters Club.

“We also bring people in to talk about their jobs.

“Social inclusion is a big part of what we do, and supporting people in developing literacy and numeracy skills.

“People with learning disabilities are able to learn, it just takes a bit longer.”

The team at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation are delighted to partner with Destined and iCARE for this cross border project, the legacy of which will be enjoyed for generations to come. 

Meanwhile, the team behind the Bluestack Challenge are busy preparing for the upcoming 20th anniversary walk. The brand new route will take some of Donegal's most stunning coastal scenery, going from Glencolmcille to Port and back again. 

New route, stunning coastal scenery and a big birthday - Bluestack Challenge 2022

Lots to celebrate as the Bluestack Challenge 20th Anniversary Walk is launched

Registration is open until April 30 at https://www.bluestackfoundation.com/bluestack-challenge

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media