14 Apr 2022

Rathmullan man pays compensation and charity donation in 12-year-old case

The man was arrested by arrangement on foot of a bench warrant this week

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Rathmullan man arrested on foot of a bench warrant repaid outstanding compensation and was ordered to make a donation to a charitable organisation.

Detective Garda Enda Jennings told Letterkenny District Court that he arrested Edward O’Donnell, of Ray, Rathmullan, by arrangement on foot of a bench warrant.

O’Donnell was arrested at High Road, Letterkenny on Monday.

He was charged with the unlawful taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle and with entering a building without consent on august 21, 2010.

O’Donnell told Judge Patricia Cronin that he did not wish to obtain legal representation.

O’Donnell was asked to pay €130 to the victim in the case and €500 to Donegal Special Olympics.

The money was given to Detective Garda Jennings.

Noting that the funds were paid and the warrant executed, Judge Cronin struck the matter out.

News

