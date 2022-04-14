Donegal Co Council release answers to mica questions

The mica affected house scandal continues
Donegal County Council has today released responses to questions raised at two recent Special Council Mica meetings.
It was agreed that a written response would issue in respect of a range of questions asked by councilors at the meeting.
The document incorporating the questions and responses can be found on the council website at the following link
https://www.donegalcoco.ie/ services/housing/ defectiveconcreteblocksgrantsc heme/
