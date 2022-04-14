Michaela's home sweet home - nerves give way to joy as independent living begins

A Donegal Disabilities Service user has expressed her delight at moving into her new home.

Michaela Keon moved from the outskirts of Donegal Town to her new home in November 2021. Michaela’s new home is a four bedroom bungalow which is located within walking distance of local amenities. The house was designed to a high standard with facilities to support the independence of the residents.

Michaela described the experience of moving into her new home: "We moved into our new home on November 29.

"At first when my key nurse told me about my new home I was nervous and not sure of moving. When staff took me to see the new house I really liked it and became excited as I was moving from the country into town.

“I liked picking my new room. I helped pick curtains and blinds and pictures for the sitting room, I picked lamps for the hallway.

“I enjoyed shopping for all my personal bedroom items. I went for the colour pink and staff took me shopping loads of days for our things we wanted. I liked picking my own things and things for the house.

“I spent evenings visiting the house before we moved. Our families all came to the house on November 12 and we loved showing our new house and we enjoyed afternoon tea with everyone. My Mummy is very happy and she says she is jealous of my new home.

“I am really happy living in my new house. I can walk to the shops, chemist, doctor and cafes from my house, our neighbours are nice and friendly, my bedroom is very cosy and warm and I have my own bathroom. I am really happy and want to stay in my new home with my friends forever.

“We planted loads of new flowers at my new house at the weekend and next weekend I am planting a memory tree for my Daddy and I will be able to see tree from my bedroom window which I like.”