Everyone in Donegal can avail of six free counselling sessions

National mental health charity Turn2Me has announced that all people from Donegal can avail of six free counselling sessions run by mental health professionals.

The charity stated that it is able to reach people across rural Ireland because all of its services are run through its website, Turn2Me.ie

The national mental health charity is keen to support people suffering from anxiety, grief, depression or who just need a supportive online community from time to time. Turn2Me.ie is a safe, moderated online platform which runs 365 days a year.

“We are very keen to reach people from Donegal and to offer them free counselling sessions,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said.

“People can avail of up to six free counselling sessions with us. The counselling sessions are conducted by fantastic, qualified mental health professionals, and they can be done via video format or via the chat function on our website, Turn2Me.ie.

"The Easter break will be a busy period for many people and we would encourage people to take some time to relax and incorporate some self-care into the long weekend, whether that’s through yoga, taking a bath with scented oils, going for a jog, or just curling up with a good book and a cup of tea.

"If people want to talk about pressures, stresses, anxieties or any frustrations they’re feeling over the long weekend, we’re here to listen, 365 days a year.”

As well as up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions, people from Donegal can sign up to the free support groups which Turn2Me run, including support groups on grief, anxiety, depression and relationship issues.

Anyone who wishes to book free one-to-one counselling sessions, or to sign up to any of the free support groups can simply go to Turn2Me.ie and create a free account.

About Turn2Me

Turn2Me was founded in 2009 stemming from the very personal experiences of Oisin and Diarmuid Scollard, who lost their brother to suicide in 2003.

In 2013, Turn2Me gained the support of the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention to deliver counselling online. In 2019, Turn2Me joined forces with ReachOut Ireland to create a space for young people to find information to support their mental health online.

As of September 2021, Turn2Me offers adult counselling and peer support services to adults and young people aged 12 plus. It also offers group support services for teenagers, young people and adults.