Death notices for Donegal - Thursday evening, April 14, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough

- Bridie Stones, Buncrana

- Eamonn Jordan, Crolly

- Rebecca Spratt, Letterkenny

- Neile O'Donnell, Falcarragh

- Mary Frances Boyle, Kincasslagh

- Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny

- Eamonn Kavanagh, Buncrana

- John Mc Elhinney, Castlefinn

Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Ben McFadden, Ards, Creeslough.



Sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, daughter Majella and partner James, son Gerard and daughter-in-law Edel, son Peadar, son Liam and daughter-in-law Masayo. Remembered with love by his grandchildren Ami, Louie, Naoise, Olivia and Sophia. Fondly remembered by his brothers Michael and wife Catherine, John and wife Debbie, Peter and wife Bridie, his sisters Evelyn and husband Michael, Mary and husband Kevin, Colette and husband Noel, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



His remains will repose at his late residence from 6 pm on Thursday.



Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday at 1pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church



Family time please from 10pm to11 am and on the morning of the Funeral.



Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Creeslough Community Association C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Bridie Stones, Buncrana



The death has occurred of Bridie Stones, Ashill, Buncrana.



Wife of the late Larry Stones RIP and dear Mother of Jacqueline, Kevin, Paul and Barry.



Her remains will repose at her residence from Thursday evening. House private from 11pm until 10am please.



Removal from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for funeral service at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Jordan, Crolly



The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford, of Eamonn Jordan, Thorr, Crolly and formerly of County Armagh.



Dearly loved by his wife Mireille. Sadly missed by Yvonne and Patrick, Michael and Eileen, Kieran and Margaret, Ethne and Colm, Barry and Terry, Conor and Patricia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters; Sheila and Noreen and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Brian.



His remains are reposing at his home in Thorr. House private to family and close friends please.

Funeral Service in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal, Crolly, at 11am on Saturday, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gweedore. The Funeral Service can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page. https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Rebecca Spratt, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Rebecca Spratt (née Russell), 20 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny.



Predeceased by parents James (1950) and Kathleen (1980), husband James (Jim 1980) sister Maisie Malseed (Newmills) and brother Jim (Dooen). Devoted mother to son Billy, wife Janet (Linlithgon, Scotland). Always remembered by her grandson William, brother Tommy (Dooen), sister Isobel Sweeney (Tullygay), extended family members, neighbours and friends.



Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny on Thursday at 5.30pm to Conwal Parish Church to repose overnight.



Service of thanksgiving for her life takes place on Friday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.



Family flowers only donations to the Irish Heart fountain or Conwal Parish Church care of any family member. Funeral service can be viewed on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/100882134934689/

Neile O'Donnell, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Neile O'Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh.



Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Una O Donnell, Neile will be sadly missed by his brothers Denis (Letterkenny), Michael (Falcarragh), Paddy (Dublin) and sister Anne-Marie (Castlerock), nieces and nephews and a large circle of relations and friends.



His remains are reposing at his sister Anne-Marie's residence Ballyness, Falcarragh.



Removal from there going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Friday for 1pm Service with burial afterwards in the adjacent Cemetery. Rosary at 9pm.



Family flowers only. Funeral Service can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Mary Frances Boyle, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in her home of Mary Frances Boyle (Winnie), Upper Belcruit, Kincasslagh.



Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh where she will repose overnight.



Service on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Loughlinstown Hospital, Dublin of Cathal Dunne, Dun Emer Park, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.



Predeceased by his father Denis in 2006. Deeply missed by loving wife Cristina, daughters Isabella and Andrea, his mother Annie, brothers Fr Paddy, Denis, Joe and Seán and sisters Triona and Anne Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, father and mother-in-law Luis and Carmen Bustos and family Jorge, Veronica and niece Marine, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.



His remains will be reposing at the family home at Ballaghderg, Letterkenny on Thursday until 8pm, and on Friday from 11am to 8pm. Rosary both evenings at 8pm with house private to family afterwards please.



Funeral from there at 11.15am on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Liturgy which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny



Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Eamonn Kavanagh, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Kavanagh, Knockalla, Ludden, Buncrana.



Predeceased by his wife Jean. Much loved father of Philip, Gerard, Lorraine and David.



His remains are reposing at his late residence.



Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Service at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Donations may be given to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John McElhinney, Castlefinn



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McElhinney, Liscooley, Castlefinn.



Beloved husband of the late Georgina and much-loved father of John, Sharron, Mary and the late Mark, cherished brother of Sadie and Eileen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.



His remains are reposing at his home.



Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Service in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Service will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/





House is private to family and close friends only please.

