Murdered man had strong links to Donegal

One of the Sligo men murdered in the city this week had strong Donegal connections.

41-year-old Aidan Moffitt was connected to the Bank of Ireland's insurance section and was widely known and respected in this county. He would have been a regular called to several branches when he worked for them.

His tragic death last Monday night evoked shock and horror for those who knew him.

"He was a good man, a nice decent fellow, and wouldn't harm a fly, " said a former colleague tonight.

Gardaí sealed off a house in the Cartron area at 8.30pm last Monday night where they found his body. He had suffered catastrophic injuries to the head and torso.

The late Mr Moffitt was an auctioneer and a leading member of the local Fine Gael organisation who had recently been appointed chairman of the Sligo-Strandhill party municipal committee.

His death was compounded even further with the news that a second man, Michael Snee, met a similar brutal killing on Wednesday night in Sligo too.

Yousef Palani, aged 22, of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo was charged with the two murders and a Section 4 assault at the Sligo District Court this afternoon.

Palani appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at 4.45pm, where solicitor Gerry McGovern asked for an “immediate” psychiatric assessment and that he be placed on suicide watch while in custody.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again via video link on April 21.

Funeral

The funeral details for Aidan Moffitt have been announced.

Aidan will repose at Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghderreen on Sunday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home will take place on Monday April 18 at 11.30 for funeral Mass at 12pm in Christ the King Church, Lisacul.

Burial will take place afterward at Lisacul cemetery.

The family has asked for family flowers only, with donations in memory of Aidan made to the National Council for the Blind or MS Ireland.

The death notice said Aidan "is predeceased by his father Thomas (Tom) and his brother Anthony."

It reads: "He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends."