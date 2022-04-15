Man charged over fatal Doochary house fire

A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Donegal this week.
A woman in her 80s died in the blaze which broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the townland of Coolvoy, Doochary.
A man was arrested on Tuesday night in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage. He was conveyed to Ballyshannon Garda Station, where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justixe Act.
The man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning, Friday 15th April 2022, at 10.30am.
Emergency services brought the fire under control just before 5pm.
The body of a woman, the mother of the man who has been charged, was found at the scene and a post mortem examination was carried out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.