Coastguard service was delayed as slipway was unavailable

Mevagh
A Donegal councillor has called for the provision of a dedicated slipway to be built at Mevagh, near Downings, that can be used by the emergency services.
Cllr Liam Blaney said that such a facility would greatly assist the local Mulroy Coast Guard service.
He revealed that in one recent case it was delayed from launching as the existing commercial slipway was not available.
Speaking at a meeting of the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District, he highlighted the need for a new slipway and said “this would be the final bit of infrastructure” needed, and could also be used by leisure craft owners.
He pointed out that the coastguard rescue service in the area has 29 volunteers.
He expressed the hope that the Brexit Fund could be used for such a project.
