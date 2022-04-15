Man appears in Sligo court over fatal house fire Doochary

A 61-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to, or being reckless to endangering life in relation to a house fire in Doochary.

A woman in her eighties was found dead following the blaze.

Guenter Lohse of Coolvoy, Doochary appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy in Sligo District Court on Friday.

Garda Ciara Gibbons of Glenties Garda Station gave evidence of arresting and cautioning the defendant at Ballyshannon Garda Station on April 14 at 21.49.

She told the court that Lohse replied: “I want some sleep.”

At 22.59 he was charged with committing arson in that he damaged by fire a house in Coolvoy, Doochary belonging to Martin Caulfield, intending to damage such property and endanger the life of another, or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.

Garda Gibbons told the court that when charged the defendant replied: “No comment.”

A German interpreter who had been assisting gara interviews was present in court.

Solicitor for the accused Tom McSharry said there was no application for bail.

He asked that Lohse receive medical and psychiatric support while in prison, and that he be placed on suicide watch.

Inspector David Durkin asked that the defendant be remanded to the next sitting of Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on April 20. He also asked that a German interpreter be made available.

Judge Murphy remanded the defendant in custody to appear via video link at Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on April 20.

She said Lohse should receive all appropriate medical and psychiatric treatment while in custody.

“I am also directing that the accused by placed on suicide watch,” she said.