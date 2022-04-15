Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 15, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Murrin, Killybegs

- Marie Boyle, Burtonport

- Bella Dougan, Burtonport

- Paul Coughlin, Stranorlar/Ballyshannon

- Nora Bonner, Castlefin

- Máire Davies, Gweedore

- Robert Merchant, Malin Head

- Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough

- Bridie Stones, Buncrana

- Eamonn Jordan, Crolly

- Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny

The death has occurred of John Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Shane and his partner Tess and Aisling and son in law Jarlath and grandson Iarlaith. Brothers Francis, Stephen and Michael, sisters Marie and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Will be greatly missed by neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Saturday April 16 from noon to 10pm and on Sunday from noon to 10pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The family have requested for no hand shaking and masks to be worn please.

Marie Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Marie Boyle, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass

on Sunday at 11.30am in St Columbus Church, Acres. Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private following the rosary and the morning of the funeral.

Bella Dougan, Burtonport

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Bella Doogan, Keadue, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5.30pm with Rosary at 8.30pm.

Removal tomorrow evening at 5.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Paul Coughlin, Stranorlar/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Coughlin, Ard Greine, Stranorlar, F93 Y5NO / Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by the wonderful staff of Ard Greine and his loving family, beloved brother to Margaret Erbe (London), Eileen White (Dublin), Jim Coughlin (Dublin), Roseleen O’Keefe (Bundoran), Geraldine Conaghan (Newtowncunningham) and Martina Coughlin (Dublin), predeceased by his father Gerry, mother Maureen.

He will be deeply and sincerely missed by his loving brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and staff.

Paul’s remains will be reposing at Ard Greine, Stranorlar F93Y5NO today Friday from 5.30pm to 9pm, leaving there Saturday at 9.50am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Paul to Client’s Comfort Fund, Ard Greine, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so below.

Nora Bonner, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Nora Bonner (née Quinn) 337, Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, April 14, 2022 R.I.P.

Beloved wife of the late Laurence, much loved mother of Kathleen (P.J.), John (Bernie), Larry (Patricia), Hugh (Margaret) and the late James Francis, loving sister of Madge and the late Mary, Annie, Briege, Rose and Johnny.

Nora's remains will repose at her late home from 6pm on Friday April 15.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to the wake and funeral.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy, may do so on the condolence section below. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchild, sister and entire family circle.

Máire Davies, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Máire Davies (Máire Eoghain John Shéimí) (Sweeney) from Carrick McCafferty in Gaoth Dobhair. Loving wife of late Alan Davies.

Sadly missed by loving family Michael and wife Maeve, Maria and husband Peter (Cross), her sisters Nellie Mhic Giolla Bhríde (Carrick) and Teresa Stupp (Germany), her granddaughters Edel and Rhian and all her friends and relations. Sister of late Jimmy and John Sweeney.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm Saturday. Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Service will take place Easter Sunday April 17 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Robert Merchant, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Robert Merchant, Killourt, Malin Head.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Premises, Malin Street, Carndonagh took place yesterday to his home.

Funeral leaving his late home tomorrow Saturday at 3pm for 330 funeral service in Lagg Presbyterian Church buried afterwards in Adjoining Burial ground.

Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Ben McFadden, Ards, Creeslough.

Sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, daughter Majella and partner James, son Gerard and daughter-in-law Edel, son Peadar, son Liam and daughter-in-law Masayo.

Remembered with love by his grandchildren Ami, Louie, Naoise, Olivia and Sophia. Fondly remembered by his brothers Michael and wife Catherine, John and wife Debbie, Peter and wife Bridie, his sisters Evelyn and husband Michael, Mary and husband Kevin, Colette and husband Noel, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from.

Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday at 1pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Creeslough Community Association c/o Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Bridie Stones, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridie Stones, Ashill, Buncrana.

Wife of the late Larry Stones RIP and dear Mother of Jacqueline, Kevin, Paul and Barry.

Her remains are repose at her residence. House private from 11pm until 10am please.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for funeral service at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Jordan, Crolly

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford, of Eamonn Jordan, Thorr, Crolly and formerly of County Armagh.

Dearly loved by his wife Mireille. Sadly missed by Yvonne and Patrick, Michael and Eileen, Kieran and Margaret, Ethne and Colm, Barry and Terry, Conor and Patricia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters; Sheila and Noreen and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Brian.

His remains are reposing at his home in Thorr. House private to family and close friends please.

Funeral Service in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal, Crolly, at 11am on Saturday, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gweedore. The Funeral Service can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Loughlinstown Hospital, Dublin of Cathal Dunne, Dun Emer Park, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his father Denis in 2006. Deeply missed by loving wife Cristina, daughters Isabella and Andrea, his mother Annie, brothers Fr Paddy, Denis, Joe and Seán and sisters Triona and Anne Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, father and mother-in-law Luis and Carmen Bustos and family Jorge, Veronica and niece Marine, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at the family home at Ballaghderg, Letterkenny on Friday until 8pm. Rosary at 8pm with house private to family afterwards please.

Funeral from there at 11.15am on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Liturgy which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

