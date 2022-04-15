Search

15 Apr 2022

Man caught on dash cam fly tipping along Donegal-Derry border sparks outrage

Man caught on dash cam fly tipping along Donegal-Derry border sparks outrage

A man appears to been caught fly tipping along Donegal-Derry border.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

A man who appears to have been caught fly-tipping along the Donegal-Derry border has sparked outrage.

The man was captured on dashcam footage emerging from the verge of the Ballyarnett Road, close to Muff. 

Rubbish was found along the bank of the small stream which marks the border between Donegal and Derry.

Local councillor Terry Crossan said it 'enough was enough' after this latest incident of fly tipping in the Muff area.

He said: "Enough is enough, this gentleman, no spring chicken, caught on dash cam emerging from the verge of the Ballyarnett Road just leaving Muff after depositing his rubbish on the bank of the small stream that denotes the border.

"I have reported this to Donegal County Council together with the relevant information and will be asking the dash cam provider to make a witness statement.

"Donegal County Council have had a number of recent prosecutions resulting in hefty fines and costs. This needs to stop now."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media