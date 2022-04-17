Deaths in Donegal - Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dympna Mullan Boyle, Roscommon / Milford

- Evelyn McDaid, Newtowncunningham

- Nellie Carlin, Castlefin / Strabane

- Conal Gallagher, Bruckless

- Mary McGirr, Trillick, Tyrone / Ardara

- John Murrin, Killybegs

- Marie Boyle, Burtonport

- Bella Dougan, Burtonport

- Nora Bonner, Castlefin

- Máire Davies, Gweedore

- Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough

Dympna Mullan Boyle, Roscommon / Milford



The death has occurred of Dympna Mullan (née Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon / Milford, peacefully, at home after a brief illness, in her 100th year.



Predeceased by her loving husband Harry. Survived by her devoted family, daughters Geraldine, Helen (UK), Anne and son Harry (USA), son-in-law Andrew, grandsons Jordan, David and Aiden, grand-daughter-in-law Ellen, step great grand-daughter Ella, extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, wide circle of friends and her carers.



Her remains will repose at the family home (Eircode F52 H004) on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral cortège will leave the family home on Tuesday the 19th April at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11.30am for Mass of the Resurrection, with interment afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please.



Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence and shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.



Family flowers only, please.



The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Evelyn McDaid, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Evelyn McDaid (née Day), Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

She will be lovingly missed by her daughter and sons Collette, Shaun Paul and Vincent, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Majella and Lisa, her brother Victor, deeply missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Vincent and daughter Gillian.

Her remains are reposing at her daughters Collette Doherty's residence, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Little Angels School, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so in the section below.

Nellie Carlin, Castlefin / Strabane

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Carlin (née Quinn), Raphoe Road, Castlefin, Donegal and formerly at Bearney, Strabane, Tyrone

Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much-loved mother of Colette, Briege (Lawrence), Roisin (Diarmuid). Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Patrick, Annie, John, Michael, William, Brigid, Mary and Charlie. Loving grandmother to Dónal, Aoife and Michael.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Castlefin, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed via the Parish website at www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to St.Vincent De Paul, c/o Kennedy Funeral Directors or any family member.

Conal Gallagher, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family of Conal Gallagher, Darney, Bruckless.

Predeceased by his daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Trevor and Aidan, daughter Noelle, brother Joe, Sisters Ann and Mary and all his in laws, adoring grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Facebook Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member.

Please respect family wishes by wearing of face masks and abstain from hand shaking.

Mary McGirr, Trillick, Tyrone / Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital of Mary McGirr (née Deery), Fingerpost Road, Trillick.

Beloved wife of Seamus. Treasured mother of Jim and Vincent (Stephanie). Devoted grandmother of Eoghan and Molly. Cherished sister of Bridget Reid, Johnny, Packie, Brian and the late Cassie McBride and Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please.

The funeral will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Church, Trillick followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, it will travel from the Fingerpost Road and along the Kilskeery Road to arrive at St Macartan’s Church at 10.50am. The funeral Mass may be viewed via the Kilskeery Parish webcam.

John Murrin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Shane and his partner Tess and Aisling and son-in-law Jarlath and grandson Iarlaith. Brothers Francis, Stephen and Michael, sisters Marie and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence on Sunday from noon to 10pm for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The family has requested for no hand shaking and masks to be worn please.

Marie Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Marie Boyle, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 11.30am in St Columbus Church, Acres. Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private following the rosary and the morning of the funeral.

Dympna Mullan Boyle, Roscommon / Milford

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Bella Doogan, Keadue, Burtonport.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Nora Bonner, Castlefin

The death has occurred peacefully at St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Nora Bonner (née Quinn) 337, Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Laurence, much loved mother of Kathleen (P.J.), John (Bernie), Larry (Patricia), Hugh (Margaret) and the late James Francis, loving sister of Madge and the late Mary, Annie, Briege, Rose and Johnny.

Her remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 12.30 pm for Mass at 1 pm in St Mary's Church, Castlefin with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to the wake and funeral. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Barnes View Ward, St Joseph's Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Máire Davies, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Máire Davies (Máire Eoghain John Shéimí) (Sweeney) from Carrick McCafferty in Gaoth Dobhair.

Loving wife of late Alan Davies. Sadly missed by loving family Michael and wife Maeve, Maria and husband Peter (Cross), her sisters Nellie Mhic Giolla Bhríde (Carrick) and Teresa Stupp (Germany), her granddaughters Edel and Rhian and all her friends and relations. Sister of late Jimmy and John Sweeney.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Service will take place Easter Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Ben Mc Fadden, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Ben McFadden, Ards, Creeslough.

Sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, daughter Majella and partner James, son Gerard and daughter-in-law Edel, son Peadar, son Liam and daughter-in-law Masayo. Remembered with love by his grandchildren Ami, Louie, Naoise, Olivia and Sophia. Fondly remembered by his brothers Michael and wife Catherine, John and wife Debbie, Peter and wife Bridie, his sisters Evelyn and husband Michael, Mary and husband Kevin, Colette and husband Noel, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday at 1pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Creeslough Community Association c/o Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.