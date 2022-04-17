Search

17 Apr 2022

Burst water mains and scheduled repairs affecting supply across Donegal

A number of locations are affected by emergency and scheduled work

Water supply affected in several places around Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

17 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Irish Water is reporting burst water mains in a number of locations in Donegal. 

The organisation is also planning scheduled repairs in the coming weeks that will affect local water supplies. 

In all cases, Irish Water recommends allowing up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Stranorlar and Raphoe

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Stranolar, New Row, Beltany, Raphoe and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 2pm on April 18.

Updates on this issue can be found here

Trentagh

Works are scheduled to be carried out under the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Cabra Brook, Drumcavney, Trentagh and surrounding areas on April 25 from midday until 4pm. 

Updates can be found here

Gaoth Dobhair

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Mín Doire Dhamh, Gaoth Dobhair and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 5pm on April 26.

The latest information on these works can be found here

Falcarragh

Mains repair works are scheduled to be carried under the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

These works may cause supply disruptions to Kilult , Falcarragh and surrounding areas on April 26 from 8am to 1pm. 

Updates can be found here

Also in the Falcarragh area, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Clonbara, Falcarragh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place on April 26 from 12pm until 4pm.

Updates for these works can be found here

