Carnival atmosphere in Glenties - someone will be €20,000 richer by tonight

Someone will be €20,000 richer this Easter Sunday
There is a fantastic carnival atmosphere in Glenties this Easter Sunday ahead of the bid development draw with a prize of €20,000.
The raffle will take place during the Development Draw Dance in the Highlands Hotel this Easter Sunday.
Draw tickets cost €20 each or three for €50 and they can be bought up until 11pm on April 17 at https://naomhconailldraw.ie/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.