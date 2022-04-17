RSF brand Irish Government hypocritical over Russian-Ukrainian situation

Irish Government leaders were branded hypocritical by Republican Sinn Féin's military bosses for supporting the right of the people of Ukraine to use armed struggle against the Russian invader while denying the right of the Irish people to do likewise to rid Ireland of the British presence here.

Their supporters gathered in Stranorlar this afternoon to mark the annual Easter commemoration at the memorial in the centre of town.

Their party was led off at their assembly point, the old fire station, by Pat Barry from Bundoran led the parade carrying the tricolour. He was followed by the John Brady Memorial Flute Band from Strabane and the Republican Sinn Féin (Sinn Féin Poblachtach) supporters.

MC for the occasion was Mary Ward from Burtonport and Cork, widow of Pat Ward, who took part in the hunger and thirst strikes in the 1970s and died in 1988 due to their effects.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by former Republican prisoner James Sweeney from Creeslough and Glasgow; Saoirse McElhinney on behalf of Donegal and Tyrone Republicans and Muireann De Barra, Gaoth Dobhair on behalf of the Drumboe Commemoration Committee. Tommy McCafferty read the Easter proclamation while Ester McElhinney read the Republican roll of honour.

The tricolour was also lowered to half-mast and a minute of silence observed in memory of all who had given their lives for Irish freedom.

A member of the RSF colour party dressed in military attire and wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and two scarves to conceal most of his face read the Easter message.

In it, he claimed the British State is pumping billions of pounds into the security infrastructure of the Six Occupied Counties.

"Is this a sign of British disengagement or that a settlement has been reached? No, it is not. The Irish people must be aware that there is nothing normal about the Six-County State or Stormont as it is being portrayed by the partitionist political elite and a compliant media.

"There are more security personnel per capita in the Six Counties than in any part of Britain or the 26 Counties. As long as the Six Counties are occupied Irish Republicans will continue to oppose Britain’s presence here. MI5 agents are placed throughout Ireland. Britain remains on a war footing to hold our Six Counties."

The speaker also slammed Irish politicians who urged action against Russia over Ukraine.

"We continue to uphold the traditional Republican policy that we oppose all military power blocs, and we reject the recent demands by some Free State politicians to end the policy of neutrality and join NATO.

"The hypocrisy of Free State leaders as they support the right of the people in a foreign country to use armed struggle against an invader while denying the right of Irish people to do likewise to rid Ireland of the British presence is striking. But then the Free State is a British creation as is partition," he said.

Guest speaker Martin Kelly from Carrickmore, Co Tyrone said with the exit of Britain from the EU, former comrades, Free State elements were talking about a united Ireland.

"This is in the context of a 32-Free State or even joint sovereignty. This is completely unacceptable to the republicans who have continued the revolutionary programme of the men and women of 1916. The struggle was and is for a 32 federal democratic social republic where the people are the arbitrators of their own fate."

He forecast that their former comrades in Sinn Féin would be "part and parcel" of the neo-colonial system which was set up 100 years ago by the British in Ireland.

"They had no trouble in welcoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Paras, 50 years after Bloody Sunday. Our message remains the same, a new Ireland will never emerge from Stormont or Leinster House. The only alternative is real revolutionary change which means removing both partition states."

He urged everyone, particularly young people, to inform themselves via Google about the RSF Éire Nua policy.

"Every person has their bit to play in the Republican movement. We are the oldest party in Ireland. I would ask more people to join and support us and see where we are going," he said.