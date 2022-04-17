Gardaí investigate stabbing incident in Castlefin

Garda investigations into the stabbing are ongoing
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred before midnight at a residence in the Castlefin area last night Saturday, April 16.
A man (20s) was later taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Gardaí have arrested a man (30s) in connection with this incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.
"Investigations are ongoing, a garda sp0kesperson said.
