Restaurant that hit the headlines for generosity during lockdown has closed

La Fiesta has closed its doors for the final time
A Donegal Town restaurant which made national headlines for its kind offer to help struggling families during Level 5 Covid restrictions has closed down.
La Fiesta in Merchant Court, Donegal Town was a hugely popular Mexican restaurant offering a true taste of Mexico and a very friendly service.
However, the owners have decided not to reopen after Easter, citing lack of family time and difficulty in recruiting staff as the reason for the closure.
Fan can still enjoy dining at the owners' other premises, the Aroma Coffee Shop and Bakery in Donegal Craft Village.
La Fiesta premises is now up for lease, with further details available from Anderson Auctioneers at anderson.ie or by calling 074 9722888.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.