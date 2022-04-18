Search

18 Apr 2022

Restaurant that hit the headlines for generosity during lockdown has closed

The Donegal Town restaurant will not reopen after Easter

La Fiesta

La Fiesta has closed its doors for the final time

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

18 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal Town restaurant which made national headlines for its kind offer to help struggling families during Level 5 Covid restrictions has closed down.

La Fiesta in Merchant Court, Donegal Town was a hugely popular Mexican restaurant offering a true taste of Mexico and a very friendly service. 

However, the owners have decided not to reopen after Easter, citing lack of family time and difficulty in recruiting staff as the reason for the closure. 

Fan can still enjoy dining at the owners' other premises, the Aroma Coffee Shop and Bakery in Donegal Craft Village. 

La Fiesta premises is now up for lease, with further details available from Anderson Auctioneers at anderson.ie or by calling 074 9722888.

