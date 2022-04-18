Renewed calls for flights from Donegal to Scotland to be reinstated

There have been renewed calls for the flights from Donegal Airport to Glasgow to Scotland to be reinstated following a busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said there is a strong relationship between the region of west Donegal and Scotland - a relationship which has existed for many long years.

“There is a strong link between west Donegal, Gaoth Dobhair, the Rosses, Cloughaneely and Scotland and that relationship has existed for many long years. People from this area travel to and from Scotland and many of our relatives travel to and from Scotland. It is important that the flights are reinstated so that people can come and go as they please. It is especially important to elderly people as the flight is quicker and easier for them,” he said.

He said that there many people from Scotland had travelled to Donegal this weekend and had mentioned the importance of the flight to him.

At an earlier meeting of Glenties Municipal Distict, the matter was raised by Independent Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig at a recent sitting of the Glenties Municipal District. The Rosses-based councillor said that flights to Glasgow are especially important in north west Donegal due to the rich heritage and culture that is shared with the Scottish city.

He put forward a motion that councillors from the Glenties Municipal District write to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, currently assisted by Hildegarde Naughton TD, to ask that the former flights be reinstated.

He was supported in his motion by Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey. Both councillors asked that at least two flights a week be reintroduced to the Carrickfinn-based airport. Cllr Mc Garvey suggested meeting with members of Donegal Airport and members of Údarás na Gaeltachta.