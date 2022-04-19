Search

19 Apr 2022

Gates of Buncrana shop car park damaged in weekend incident

Arrest made following incident of alleged child neglect in North East

Gates of Buncrana shop car park damaged in weekend incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

The gates of a shop car park have been damaged in a weekend incident in Buncrana.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in a shop car park on the Cockhill Road in the town between Saturday, April 16 at 11.30pm and Sunday, April 17 at 7am.

A black VW Bora that had been parked in the car park was used to attempt to ram the gates and an attempt was made to ram the fence at the rear of the car park also.

The car was then abandoned in a field next to the car park having successfully been rammed through part of the carpark fence.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who travelled on the Cockhill Road between 11.30pm on Saturday night and 7am on Sunday morning and who may have observed any unusual activity in the area to contact them in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

If anybody travelled on that road between those times and believes that they may have captured anything on their dashcam footage that might be beneficial to the investigation, Garda ask them to make contact with them also. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media