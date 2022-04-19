Gates of Buncrana shop car park damaged in weekend incident

The gates of a shop car park have been damaged in a weekend incident in Buncrana.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in a shop car park on the Cockhill Road in the town between Saturday, April 16 at 11.30pm and Sunday, April 17 at 7am.

A black VW Bora that had been parked in the car park was used to attempt to ram the gates and an attempt was made to ram the fence at the rear of the car park also.

The car was then abandoned in a field next to the car park having successfully been rammed through part of the carpark fence.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who travelled on the Cockhill Road between 11.30pm on Saturday night and 7am on Sunday morning and who may have observed any unusual activity in the area to contact them in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

If anybody travelled on that road between those times and believes that they may have captured anything on their dashcam footage that might be beneficial to the investigation, Garda ask them to make contact with them also. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.