Long delays amid very heavy traffic in Letterkenny

There is very heavy traffic in parts of Letterkenny this Tuesday afternoon with a number of main routes affected.

The heavy traffic on the Tuesday after the Easter bank holiday is now an annual problem in the town, and today is no different.

Already this lunchtime, traffic was backed up out as far as the Glebe on the main Ramelton road. And while the traffic is moving, it is very slow.

There are long queues as well in the Kiltoy area with most of the traffic converging at the Port Bridge roundabout.

The town centre itself is relatively quiet in terms of traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays if approaching from the Ramelton direction.

It’s thought the heavy traffic is down to a combination of having more people on the roads during the Easter holidays, and holiday home and caravan owners returning to the North after the bank holiday weekend.