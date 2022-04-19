An Bord Pleanála overrules own inspector to grant planning for Muff mast

An Bord Pleanála has ruled against the recommendation of one of its own inspectors to grant planning permission for a communications tower in the centre of Muff.

The board overturned the decision of Donegal County Council to refuse planning permission for an 18-metre tower carrying telecommunications antenna, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir Exchange, Main Street, Muff, in November.

Eircom Limited appealed the decision after planners ruled that the size and design of the development in a visually prominent location in the center of the village would "have an unacceptable visual impact and would adversely affect the visual amenities of the area".

Objections that were raised included the absence of trees to screen the site, the existence of better alternative sites outside the village, concerns that the entrance to the site is dangerous and the visual impact, including on the approved North West Greenway.



The prosed site is situated about 50 metres to the rear of buildings on the village’s Main Street, including the disused Muff garda station which is listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The grounds of the appeal included that the site is of critical importance to the Vodafone and Eir mobile networks for the provision of indoor voice and data services to the homes and businesses in Muff and the surrounding area.

Eircom said the mast needed to be reasonably located in the village to serve it and the inadequate height and lightweight design of an existing structure prevent it from supporting new operators or additional equipment.

The company also said the site is surrounded by mature vegetation and the proposed mast is the minimum height necessary to ensure sufficient radio coverage.

It said the development will facilitate the rollout of broadband in the area and allow for the clustering of masts on an existing site.

The An Bord Pleanála inspector recommended that permission for the proposed development be refused stating the structure would have an unacceptable visual impact and would adversely affect the visual amenities of the area.

In deciding to not accept the inspector's recommendation to refuse planning permission, the board ruled the mast would not have the visual impact to warrant a refusal and that the mast would provide improved telecommunications infrastructure for the area.