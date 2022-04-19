Search

19 Apr 2022

Work commenced on new path to protect Errigal from further erosion

Huge sense of relief and joy among Forbairt Dhún Lúiche committee

Work commenced on new path to protect Errigal from further erosion

Errigal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Work has commenced on the construction of a path designed to protect Errigal from further erosion.

After years of campaigning, countless meetings with various stakeholders and careful planning, it was with great joy and relief that Forbairt Dhún Lúiche made the announcement recently. 

Neart craic ag Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair i mbliana

The move will help restore aspects of the mountain’s habitat that have been damaged through the combined effects of increased footfall and the impacts of climate change. The initial build phase is estimated to last between 6 and 7 months with a plan to provide opportunities in the future for employment on mountain path maintenance.

Former hotel worker rearrested following new developments in Michaela McAreavey case

The focus of the group is firmly on sustainable development and protection of the natural environment. Twelve years ago Forbairt Dhún Lúiche began discussing protecting the mountain with various stakeholders. They say certain people need to be recognised for their contribution and that the project would not be possible without the agreement and cooperation of the landowners. They want to sincerely thank them for their shared vision and concern to protect the mountain. They also want to acknowledge the tireless work of Donegal County Council and its officials to see this project through various phases from the Ascent project, planning, funding and finally commencement.

Forbairt Dhún Lúiche  would also like to thank past members of the committee and those who are no longer with us who had a vision that one day there would be a path on Errigal. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media