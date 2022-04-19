Search

20 Apr 2022

Major Letterkenny road works to begin shortly

It will affect outbound lanes between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts

The section of the road to be worked on

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

19 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Major works on the busiest road into Letterkenny will begin shortly.

Traffic management features will be in place due to the N56 Four Lane Road Safety Improvement Scheme (Polestar Roundabout to Dry Arch Roundabout). 

These will begin on Thursday, April 21, and last until Friday, April 29 as road construction/surfacing works of both outbound lanes between both roundabouts is scheduled to start.

The work will proceed as follows:

- Works will be carried out during day-time and night-time phases
- An amended traffic management arrangement will be in place during this time to accommodate the works while maintaining passing traffic
- Access to all residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the works

A spokesman for Donegal County Council said it would like to thank the public for its cooperation in the delivery of this important project and apologies for any inconvenience caused. 

