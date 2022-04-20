Search

20 Apr 2022

Stranorlar playground upgrade work starts today

Facility will be closed for six-to-seven weeks

The Railway Road playground in Stranorlar

A playground in Stranorlar is to receive a facelift.

Cllr Patrick McGowan has welcomed the news from Donegal County Council that works are due to start on site in the Railway Road playground in Stranorlar today, Wednesday, April 20 to remove damaged/end of life playground equipment and replace it with new playground equipment.

The work is being carried out by SFMCE Ltd and the playground will be closed for six to seven weeks to allow the works to be carried out. Notices were erected at the entrance to the playground on April 14 to advise the public about the temporary closure.

"There has been concern expressed recently about the lack of suitable equipment and the poor condition of some of the equipment so this work will see a big improvement," said Cllr McGowan.

