20 Apr 2022

Honorary Garda Rhys is Donegal’s latest Little Blue Hero

Honorary Garda Rhys Kearney had his graduation ceremony at Buncrana Garda Station

Honorary Garda Rhys Kearney with Sergeant Charlene Anderson

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Buncrana Gardaí welcomed their latest recruit as Honorary Garda Rhys Kearney graduated.

Honorary Garda Rhys is the latest Little Blue Heroes member in the Buncrana District.

His graduation ceremony took place at Buncrana Garda Station.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan presented him with his Garda uniform, certificate and medal.

He was joined by his family and two of his Little Blue Heroes colleagues, Ray and Michael, who also received their certificates on the day confirming their status as Honorary Gardaí.

“We hope to see Rhys and his colleagues on beat patrol in Buncrana very soon,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Little Blue Heroes aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatments for serious illnesses.

Nationwide there are 186 Little Blue Heroes, 13 of whom are in Donegal.

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

Last year the charity managed the distribution of €350,000 to aid children and families in dealing with the illnesses and special treatments.

