Almost 80% of those polled believe sale of turf should not be banned

Almost 80% of those people who participated in a poll run by Donegallive.ie believe that the sale of turf should not be banned. Only 22.2% of those who cast a vote in our poll supported a ban on the sale of turf. A majority, 77.7% felt that the sale of turf should not be banned.
This week, Sinn Féin called on the Government to reverse a proposed ban on the sale of turf, claiming it is the wrong move at the wrong time.
Government must reverse proposed ban on sale of turf - @mattcarthy— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 19, 2022
"It would hit those already struggling on lowest incomes and in rural areas hardest, while failing to go after the major polluters."https://t.co/SV56pjJF7u pic.twitter.com/EG5xCbzTuS
The European Environment Agency reported there were 1,180 premature deaths in Ireland from air pollution in 2016, most from respiratory disease caused by smoky fuels.
Many people have turbary rights in Donegal. It is a constitutionally-protected right to cut turf in your own bog.
Turf-cutting may have a romanticised image but the reality is very different https://t.co/7GoNa88RzW via @IrishTimes— Enda O'Dowd (@endajodowd) April 18, 2022
