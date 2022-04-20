Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital hold Easter hamper draw

The draw is made by main sponsor John Watson for the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital Easter hamper draw
John Watson of Watson Hire, Letterkenny is pictured making the draw for the winners of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital Easter hamper draw.
Also in the picture is Ivan Fuery, Ed Wickes and Peter Cutliffe, all from the Friends committee.
The lucky winners were:
1st prize, Luxury Hamper - Selena McLaughlin, Creeslough;
2nd prize, Hamper - Gwen Mooney, Ramelton;
3rd prize, Shop LK voucher - Nicole Gallagher, Mountain Top, Letterkenny;
4th prize, Bottle of Whiskey - Aoibheann Douglas, Lifford;
5th prize, Bottle of Wine - Mary Devine, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.
Thanks are extended to Watson Hire for sponsoring the main prize and to Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly for sponsoring 3rd and 4th prize and to all who bought and sold tickets in supporting the draw.
