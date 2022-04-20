Search

20 Apr 2022

Man facing 32 charges of animal cruelty to stand trial

Included in the charges are that the accused did not register or microchip animals in his possession, a donkey, a pony and a dog.

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

20 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Derry man will stand trial in Donegal on 32 animal welfare charges.

Philip Barnfield (58), with an address in Derry, was before Falcarragh District Court.

Sergeant Jim Collins gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Barnfield at Letterkenny courthouse at 11.27am on April 20, 2022.

All 32 charges are contained within the book and there are no summary matters to be added, the court heard.

Included in the charges are that the accused did not register or microchip animals in his possession, a donkey, a pony and a dog.

All charges, under the Animal Welfare Act, relate to a location at Casruse, Newtowncunningham on dates in May 2020.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be sent for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10 next.

Solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher asked the court to assign one junior counsel.

Judge Deirdre Gearty administered the alibi warning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media