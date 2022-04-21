Planning permission sought for wind turbine in Killybegs

Planning permission is being sought from Donegal County Council for the erection of a wind turbine on a site at Cornacahan and Cunlin, Killybegs.
The applicant, Cathal Boyle, is seeking approval for the construction of a single turbine development.
The proposed Enercon E115 wind turbine has a tower height ot 92 metre with an overall tip height of 149.86 metres.
The planning application also included details about the foundation, hard standing and assembly area as well as an access track, and the construction of an on-site 20kV electricity substation, and associated works.
