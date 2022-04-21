Diamond anniversary celebrations for Brendan and Sheila

Brendan and Sheila Clancy
Pictured are Brendan and Sheila Clancy on their wedding day, 60 years ago, on April 23, 1962.
The popular couple, who live in Coventry in England, will celebrate their Diamond anniversary this weekend.
Brendan is originally from Frosses and moved to London to work as a carpenter where he met his wife-to-be Sheila Murphy from Bantry Bay, Co Cork. They married in London and have lived ever since in Coventry. The couple still have strong links with home, and keep in touch with all that’s happening here by getting the Donegal Democrat delivered to them every week
