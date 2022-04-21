Donegal man arrested in Spain four years after alleged sexual assault

A Donegal man has been arrested in Spain in connection with an allegation of sexual assault back in 2018.

According to The Olive Press in Spain, Letterkenny man Michael Murray (58) was detained by Spanish authorities after his accuser spotted him walking down the street, four years after the incident.

Murray is pictured when he was initially arrested in Spain. He described himself as a ‘spiritual psychologist’ and had previously been charged in a separate case with sexual assault and kidnapping during a court appearance in March 2018.

Reports say he vanished after the hearing and Guardia Civil were unable to locate him.

It is alleged that he had kidnapped a woman for three days. The woman escaped and took refuge in a nearby shop before spending two days in hospital.

Murray had no ID when he was apprehended this week, but was identified through a police check.

Prior to his arrest in 2018, he worked as a “guru” at an Ibiza based organisation described by authorities as a sect.