22 Apr 2022

Donegal is set to play a major part in festival along the Wild Atlantic Way in this year

Global Irish Festival Series aims to encourage diaspora to return home

Chris Ashmore

Donegal is set to play a major part in the Global Irish Festival Series which will take place along the Wild Atlantic Way this year.

A joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Global Irish Festival Series aims to encourage diaspora to return home to visit Ireland and provides funding and support, through local authorities, for events that tap into international diaspora networks.

It will take place from September 23-25 and will offer visitors a diverse itinerary of food, genealogy, sport, business, arts and culture.

Commenting on the news, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue said: “It is tremendous news that the Wild Atlantic Way and specifically Donegal will be put front and centre for our massive Irish diaspora this year and it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the beauty and culture of our great county.”

He added that “the carnival showcase planned for Inishowen promises to be a standout highlight for the festival this year.”

The annual Global Irish Festival Series was initially launched in 2018. 

This year, the series returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and is once again supporting Donegal County Council on Donegal Connect with an investment of €20,000. Highlights include the Tipp O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards and a spectacular carnival showcase against the stunning backdrop of the Inishowen peninsula. 

Further details on each county’s events will be announced by the festivals over the coming months. More information on Donegal Connect will be available on www.donegal.ie.

