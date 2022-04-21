16 heritage projects around the county will share more than €200,000 in funding

Sixteen heritage initiatives in Donegal are set to share €218,000 in funding under its Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

The aim of this annual grants scheme is to support projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

Under the Community Heritage Grants Scheme, The Heritage Council awarded funding to:

- The Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group (€19,000) for an integrated audit of archaeological and built heritage of the Downstrands region in west Donegal

- The Colgan Heritage Group (€3,500) for the compilation of a comprehensive reference index to graves at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh

- Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage (€7,400) for conservation repair work at the Old Courthouse in Lifford

- Dunfanaghy Workhouse (€4,764) to commission a conservation plan for The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy

- Fahan Community Development Partnership (€7,492) for a virtual tour of St. Mura's Graveyard and monitoring of the tilt on St. Mura's Cross in Fahan

- Kilbarron Castle Conservation Group (€13,000) for essential conservation works to Old Kilbarron Church

- Clonleigh Parish Church (€20,000) for repairs to cast-iron rainwater goods and windows at Clonleigh Parish Church in Lifford

- Oideas Gael (€13,840) for the continuation of its ‘Mapping the Heritage of Gleann Cholm Cill- Bringing the Data to Life’ project; Muileann Coirce Leitir (€20,000) for the refurbishment of the waterwheel at Leitir Corn Mill in Kilcar

- Dunkineely Community Ltd. (€12,500) for a conservation report on Old Killaghtee Church and Graveyard

- Forbairt Dhún Lúiche (€19,882) for the Dunlewey Digital Heritage Resource Project

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre (€17,695) for the Donegal Interactive Steam Engine Cab Project

- Awake Tourism (€20,000) for the updating of heritage exhibition panels in the Adara Heritage Centre

- Kinny Cally Hall Restoration Project Group (€3,690) for the restoration of Kinny Cally Hall

- Ramelton Town Hall Development Co. Ltd. (€15,380) for the repair and restoration of gates and railings at Ramelton Town Hall

- Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór (€20,000) for a Digital Heritage Trail on Árainn Mhór Island.

Above: Ramelton Town Hall



“The Community Heritage Grants Scheme provides much needed investment in our heritage” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of local community groups to the conservation, promotion and enhancement of our heritage is outstanding.

Their efforts and initiatives will help to safeguard and conserve our natural, built and cultural heritage. Although this countrywide scheme is very competitive, Donegal-based heritage projects secured over 13% of the funding available nationally. Through the Community Heritage Grants Scheme, local communities have demonstrated the need for heritage to be at the heart of cultural, social, economic and tourism developments in County Donegal.

“The wise use of our heritage assets and the engagement of local communities are essential components of any project.”

And he added: “The community heritage initiatives funded under this scheme highlights the importance of our heritage and will help to stem the loss of aspects of the natural, built and cultural heritage in our county.”

Announcing €1.5 million in funding or 146 heritage projects countrywide, Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Heritage & Electoral Reform, acknowledged the work of heritage organisations and community groups.

Above: The old courthouse in Lifford

“Looking at the details of these projects, I feel assured that our country’s heritage, in all its forms, is in safe hands and I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work done by our partners in the heritage sector,” he said.

The strength of the heritage sector in County Donegal is evidenced by the fact that there are over 250 heritage groups or community groups with a heritage remit in County Donegal alone.

“The range of projects funded mirrors the variety of our heritage and the commitment of the grassroots groups who do such important work in caring for our heritage” said Martina Moloney, Chairperson of The Heritage Council.

Commenting on the funding awards, Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, said “Individually, these projects will enrich local communities, preserve their history, and safeguard their local habitats. Collectively, they tell the story of a country where dedicated heritage professionals and volunteers understand the value of preservation, restoration and conservation.”

If your group would like to start preparing an application to the grant scheme in 2023, advice is available from the County Donegal Heritage Office of Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576 or by e-mail at heritage@donegalcoco.ie