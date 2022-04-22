Top cash prize of €100,000 in competition for ‘young’ companies

Innovative young companies in Donegal are being urged to enter Ireland’s biggest investor readiness competition, with a top cash prize of €100,000 up for grabs.

The InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition gives companies the opportunity to become investor ready with expert feedback on business plans and pitches as well as increased exposure to investors.

The largest business competition of its kind on the island of Ireland, Seedcorn boasts an overall prize fund of €300,000.

For the second consecutive year, a €20,000 prize is also up for grabs for best investment proposal from a company operating in the low carbon/green sector.

Connor Sweeney, Seedcorn Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland, said: “Since its inception in 2003, Seedcorn has been instrumental to some of the island of Ireland’s biggest start-up success stories.”

“The benefits of entering go well beyond the cash prize. As well as competing for a share of the €300,000 prize fund, all entrants will win by accessing new investor networks, receiving invaluable feedback on their business plans and pitches from real-world investors, as well as boosting the profile of their business along the way.

He added: “We are hosting a series of free information sharing sessions in the coming weeks to help companies with their entries, and I would encourage all innovative young businesses to embrace the opportunities that Seedcorn can provide.”

Previous winners have spanned a wide range of sectors, and hailed from across the island

InterTradeIreland will host a series of free online information sessions over the coming weeks, designed to help companies thinking of entering this year’s competition, including providing advice on preparation of video clips, presentation slide decks and business plans. More information on these events and on how to enter the 2022 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition can be found at https://intertradeireland.com/seedcorn.

The closing date for entries is 1.00 pm on May 27.