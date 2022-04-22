Search

22 Apr 2022

Disgusting! Poop bag hanging on roadside branch leads to call to bin dog poo

Donegal County Council calls on dog owners not to leave poop bags on roadside

A bag of dog poo left hanging on a tree branch on a Letterkenny roadside has led to renewed calls for dog owners to bring their dog poo home or dispose of it in a bin.

Donegal County Council took to Twitter to highlight the problem, saying: "Who in their right mind thinks that this is OK? It's not OK btw.

"Be a responsible dog owner. Bag it, and take it home."

The tweet included a photo of the poop bag which, disgustingly, was left hanging on a branch at Greenroad Walk, Letterkenny.

While the vast majority of dog owners behave responsibly, there are unfortunately a number who either don't bag their poo, or bag it and leave it at the roadside. 

The health implications of dog poo particularly for children have been well documented, with risks of infection and parasites that can lead to serious illness and blindness.

Donegal County Council has also previously highlighted risks to livestock when poop bags are thrown over hedges onto farmland.

And poop bags hanging on the roadside are not something that anyone wants to see or encounter, and they are particularly unpleasant for walkers. 

