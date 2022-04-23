Search

23 Apr 2022

Dry and mild weather set to continue over the weekend

Saturday will be generally dry and bright with long spells of sunshine

Donegal's weather will see a dry start to Sunday, August 13th

The highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees

Reporter:

Declan Magee

23 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Dry and mild weather set to continue over the weekend

The dry and mild weather of recent days looks set to continue over the weekend.

Saturday will be generally dry and bright with long spells of sunshine and just the chance of a few light showers. 

The highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeast breeze.

Saturday night will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells and patchy cloud. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northeast winds.

It also looks set to be another predominantly dry day on Sunday with lengthy spells of spring sunshine and just the chance of a few stray showers. Top temperatures generally ranging 13 to 16 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media