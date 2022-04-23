Donegal couple begin ‘pathfinder’ High Court legal action over mica

A Donegal couple is taking a legal action over mica which could be the first of up to 200 such cases.

The couple claim their home was allegedly damaged as a result of defective blocks containing mica.

Liam Ó Dochartaigh and Grainne Bean Uí Dhochartaigh, from Malin Head, are seeking damages for alleged breach of contract, negligence and breach of duty, The Irish Independent reports.

The lawsuit has been filed against Cassidy Brothers ­Concrete Products Limited, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).

The High Court case is the first of what could be a series of legal actions related to mica.

Cassidy Brothers was one of the main suppliers of blocks for homes in the north-west.

The Ó Dochartaighs allege defective blocks were supplied by Cassidy Brothers from its quarry at Gransha, near Buncrana.

The company has previously said its masonry blocks always met all required standards at point of manufacture, that it was shocked when damage emerged in properties and that it acted honestly and in good faith at all times in its manufacturing processes.

The council and the NSAI are included as co-defendants in their capacity as bodies responsible for the provision and implementation of building product standards.

The couple are being represented in the action by Dublin law firm Coleman Legal, which has previously said at least 10 “pathfinder” lawsuits over mica are planned.