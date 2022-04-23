Search

23 Apr 2022

Reports ordered in case of Dunfanaghy man charged with assaulting Gardaí

The man appeared at Falcarragh District Court over the incident

Victim impact statements and a probation report have been ordered in the case of a Dunfanaghy man charged with assaulting two Gardaí.

Shay Potter, a 47-year-old of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, was before Falcarragh District Court this week.

Potter is accused of obstructing Garda Mark McHugh and of assault causing harm to Garda McHugh, on July 21, 2021.

He is further charged with the assault of Garda Patrick Kelly on the same date.

Potter is also charged with driving without insurance and of leaving the scene of an accident, while he also stands accused of refusing to give a sample of blood or urine at Milford Garda Station.

One of the Garda sustained a chipped tooth and a cut above the eye, while the other had their skin broken.

Both Gardaí attended for medical treatment, but returned to work for their next shift.

Potter was present in court, wearing a light blue three-piece suit, but did not speak during the brief hearing.

His solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, suggested the preparation of a pre-sentence report given the nature of the offences against Garda McHugh and Garda Kelly.

Judge Deirdre Gearty requested a report from the probation and welfare service and asked for victim impact statements to be submitted.

“The court has to have everything it needs before it when the case comes again,” Judge Gearty said.

The matter was adjourned to June 15, 2022.

