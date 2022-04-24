Update: Dog found in Letterkenny reunited with owner. 

The dog was found in the Mountain Top area and was brought to Letterkenny garda station
A dog found in the Letterkenny area on Saturday has been reunited with its owner.
The dog was found in the Mountain Top area and was brought to Letterkenny garda station as gardaí issued an appeal for his owner to come forward.
The pair were reunited on Saturday evening. Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
