Work underway to repair burst water main in Inishowen

Irish Water says the burst water main may be causing supply disruption in Carndonagh, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas
Work is underway to repair a burst water main in north Inishowen.
Irish Water says the burst water main may be causing supply disruption in Carndonagh, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas.
The utility says work is estimated to be completed by 3pm on Sunday.
Irish Water is recommending that affected customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.