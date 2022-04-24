Search

24 Apr 2022

Irish Water given green light for Rathmullan treatment plant despite appeal

Residents in the Ray area had appealed Donegal County Council’s decision to grant planning permission

Donegal candidate welcomes Carrigart and Rathmullan funding

Irish Water's plans for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan have been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan after rejecting an appeal from local residents.

The board upheld Donegal County Council’s decision to grant planning permission to Irish Water for the plant which will treat waste from Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan.

The Ray Action Group had appealed the decision to grant planning permission for the plant at Tirroddy.

In the appeal, the group said the plant would have no benefit to the people of the wider Ray community as the local community must construct and service and pay for their own septic tanks and treatment of their own sewage.

The group also expressed concerns that the proposed development would negatively impact on property prices in the area and that open-air tanks would impact on the amenity of the closest dwellings.

The residents expressed concerns over the impact on air quality and the health of staff and students at Brownknowe National School, which is 500 metres from the proposed wastewater treatment plant.

They also expressed concerns that the outfall pipe, which will involve boring into mudflats, could impact on bird populations and that the proposed outfall pipe will discharge partially treated and sometimes raw sewage into Lough Swilly.

Killybegs restaurant to close due to ‘out of control’ cost increases

‘We are absolutely gutted - you put your heart and soul into it and sacrifice a lot’

Donegal County Council responded that not permitting the plant would result in the continued discharge of untreated wastewater to the Leannan Estuary at Ramelton and the Swilly Estuary at Rathmullan as well as the continued use of the “non-compliant and overloaded wastewater treatment plant at Milford”.

In its submission, Irish Water said the wastewater treatment plant has been designed to ensure that there will be no odour or noise nuisance beyond the boundary of the wastewater treatment plant and therefore would not impact on the school. 

'Strategic advantages'

It said the selected site has many strategic advantages as the plant will treat wastewater from the three communities of Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullen at a single location.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission with 21 conditions ruling that the development constitutes necessary infrastructure needed to address the problem of untreated sewage being discharged into Lough Swilly,  contrary to EU urban wastewater treatment directives.

It said the provision of a wastewater treatment plant would result in a higher quality of effluent being discharged into Lough Swilly which would be beneficial to the environment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media