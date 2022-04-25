Search

25 Apr 2022

Suspended sentence for Malin man who was three times over limit while banned

The man was before Letterkenny District Court, where he received a suspended sentence and a driving ban

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

A 33-year-old Donegal man who was three times over the legal limit when caught behind the wheel while he was disqualified has been given a jail sentence.

At 2.40am on January 11, 2020, Gardaí, who were on patrol at Pearse Road, Letterkenny, observed a Volkswagen Jetta perform a sharp right turn into the carpark at Charley’s Cafe.

Gardaí spoke to the driver of the vehicle and formed the opinion that he had alcohol.

Liam McColgan, of Seaview Terrace, Ballymena, Glengad, Malin, was brought to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was found to have 151 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood - over three times the legal limit.

Solicitor for McColgan, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, said his client has ‘thrown himself at the mercy of court’

Mr Mac Lochlainn said his client was a father or two young children and is an unemployed plasterer.

Judge Deirdre Gearty handed McColgan a two-month prison sentence, the entirety of which was suspended for 12 months. McColgan was put off the road for three years.

