Donegal man faces trial on six sexual assault charges

A Donegal man in his 60s will stand trial on six counts of sexual assault.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Letterkenny District Court.
Garda Eugene Organ gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented to the man being sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which begins on May 10, 2022.
Judge Deirdre Gearty administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to tapes of interviews.
A publication order was put in place in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case.
The man is on continuing bail.
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Ms Maureen Gallagher and one legal counsel assigned.
