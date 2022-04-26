'Horrific' night of trouble in Letterkenny following Tyson Fury fight

Gardaí in Letterkenny had to deal with ‘horrific scenes’ in Letterkenny on Saturday night as fights broke out on the town’s Main Street.

According to one garda, the incidents occurred after some of those involved may have been watching coverage of the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte WBC clash in local premises.

Garda Niall Maguire said that some pubs in Letterkenny were reluctant to show Saturday night’s fight because the boxing can lead to trouble outside.

“The Tyson Fury fight was on Saturday night - a big event,” Garda Maguire said.

“But unfortunately we had to deal with another ten Tyson Furys. There was a lot of punching and fighting and it’s shocking to see.

“I witnessed it first-hand myself.

“We are seeing parents of kids who have been left in wheelchairs or with life-changing injuries as a result of one-punch attacks and there were horrific scenes there on the Main Street in Letterkenny on Saturday. Thank God we are not dealing with any significant injuries.

Garda Maguire added: “I know from speaking to some of the pub owners, they did not want to show the fight because some of them are saying that it just winds the young fellows up. They go mad and that they all think they are boxers.”

Speaking on Highland Radio during the weekly Garda Community round-up, Garda Maguire thanked a taxi driver in Letterkenny who came to the assistance of gardai during one of the incidents on Saturday night.