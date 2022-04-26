Jobs boost: Leading technology company is making its new EU base in Donegal

A leading technology company has confirmed that it is making its new EU base in Donegal.

Pangea is based in the the gteic@Na Rosa tech hub in Dungloe (An Clochán Liath).

The news has been welcomed by Udarás na Gaeltachta which says that the company will contribute to the flourishing gteic digital network in Donegal and throughout Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas.

Staff at the company are already working from their new base in gteic@Na Rosa and the company has plans to triple staff numbers at the recently launched digital hub over the next two years.

Pangea is a technology platform company which offers extensive experience in a range of fields, including international business growth, and partners with tech companies from around the world to accelerate their global expansion.

The company’s presence in Dungloe (An Clochán Liath) will enhance businesses in the main town in the Na Rosa Gaeltacht in Donegal. The town also recently launched its Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan which will further bolster language-based activities in the area enriching both the community and businesses there.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomed the announcement by Pangea: “The establishment of such a global company in the gteic network is an indication of just how valuable the digital network is to communities, businesses and the Irish Diaspora throughout the Gaeltacht.”

COO and Co-founder of Pangea, Rita Boyle said: “We recognised the value in partnering with Údarás na Gaeltachta in identifying the perfect location for our new office in gteic@Na Rosa and its support in the recruitment process has been second to none. The organisation has been with us every step of the way and I strongly believe that the success of our new office, and our growing number of highly skilled employees is in part as a result of the services offered to us by Údarás na Gaeltachta and the local community.”

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive also welcomed the news. He said: “Pangea’s commitment to establishing its EU base here in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht is a further vote of confidence in the flourish gteic network. It is a great example of how a remote location doesn’t hinder businesses from growth and development opportunities. The gteic network also provides tangible prospects for remote working and empowering the Irish Diaspora to return home to Gaeltacht areas.”

Pangea works with some of the most ambitious firms in the market, and have quickly proven that their business model is a success, culminating in a growth of 300% last year, the company has set-up offices in all of the major markets in Europe, the UK and the US, with plans to expand into Asia in the near future.