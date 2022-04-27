Search

27 Apr 2022

Jason Quigley urges people to climb Errigal with ‘Bali Community’

Bali Clothing celebrates its first birthday with a hike up Errigal on Sunday

Jason Quigley urges people to climb Errigal with ‘Bali Community’

Some of the Bali ambassadors show off the new range of clothing.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

27 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Bali Clothing celebrates its first birthday on Sunday, May 1 with a special hike up Errigal - and Ballybofey boxer Jason Quigley is encouraging people to become part of the Bali community.

Quigley has joined Bali Clothing as he company’s new Head of Community.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Steven and Martin O’Reilly, Bali is an Irish activewear and lifestyle brand for both men and women.

Quigley’s recruitment to the company coincides with the launch of a fantastic new range of menswear.

Michael Murphy named as the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

The Glenswilly clubman was an inspirational force in Donegal's 1-16 to 0-12 win over Armagh on Sunday in Ballybofey

“The main reason and one of the most exciting things is the quality of the clothing is second to none,” Quigley said.

“The potential it has, this can push on to be a really successful business. I’ve been keeping a close eye on what they’ve been doing in Bali. They’ve been doing amazing work in the last couple of months. They’re an incredible bunch of people, very hard working, driven and dedicated to being successful. That’s what caught my eye most.”

On Sunday at 9.30am, the Bali community will set out to summit Errigal.

Quigley said: “This is more than a clothing brand. We want you to be a part of this team, part of this community.

“We’ll run events like hikes and walks through the year for people to join up, have fun and challenge themselves in different ways.

“We want people to become part of the Bali community. Become a part of the Bali family because YOU matter most.”

There will be lots to look forward to for participants, including some complimentary Bali goodie bags, tea/coffee and other little surprises.

Bali’s goal is to provide affordable, high quality athletic clothing to our ever-growing community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media