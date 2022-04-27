Letterkenny teen facing serious charges denied bail

An 18-year-old Letterkenny man facing a number of serious charges has been refused bail.

John McGinley, with an address at Glenard Park, Long Lane, Letterkenny, is charged with a number of alleged offences including assault, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

Detective Garda Derek Connaughton gave evidence of arresting McGinley on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at an address at Glenard Park, Letterkenny under section 4.3 of the Criminal Law Act on suspicion of robbery.

McGinley was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. McGinley was charged at 1.08pm on Sunday.

McGinley is charged with theft, assault and assault causing harm at Hazlebrook Crescent, Long Lane, Letterkenny on August 24, 2021. He is further charged with criminal damage on the same date.

The accused faces a charge of criminal damage to a lorry at Long Lane, Letterkenny on November 1, 2019.

McGinley is accused of two counts of dangerous driving on January 6, 2022 at Killyvery, Newtowncunningham and Castlecooley, Newtowncunningham.

McGinley is charged with criminal damage of three windows valued at €275 a Glenard Park, Letterkenny on March 13, 2022.

There is a further charge for McGinley of failing to appear for a court hearing on April 4, 2022.

McGinley is charged with criminal damage to a back bumper of a Hyundai Tucson jeep belonging to An Garda Síochána on December 22, 2021. On the same date, he is charged with drink driving and dangerous driving at Newtowncunningham.

Detective Garda Connaughton said McGinley made no reply to any of the charges, bar the dangerous driving matters, to which he said: “I wasn’t driving that car.”

Gardaí objected to bail. Detective Garda Connaughton told the court that he believed the accused to be a flight risk and there had been three bench warrants in existence for McGinley.

“He has actively avoided Garda arrest since March 13th,” he said. “It is may opinion that he hasn’t abided by the conditions of his bail and there is a strong possibility that he could interfere with witnesses.

McGinley was charged with a number of indictable offences, Detective Garda Connaughton said.

Solicitor for McGinley, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client had been bailed in Northern Ireland to reside at a Northern Ireland address. McGinley had been bailed in relation to some of the charges in January of this year, Mr O’Brien said.

“The delay is impalpable,” Mr O’Brien said, suggesting that the court could impose strict conditions and a curfew on McGinley.

Sergeant Jim Collins said that Detective Garda Connaughton had called to the address at Glenard Park approximately five times since March 13, 2022.

“He spoke to his mother a number of times and we believe that he was aware himself that we were looking for him,” Sergeant Collins said. McGinley, the Sergeant added, ‘showed disregard for bail’ and submitted that he believes that the accused would not abide by conditions.

Judge Deirdre Gearty refused bail saying she had evidence of a number of serious charges for offences allegedly committed by the defendant. Judge Gearty said there were ‘significant concerns about complying with bail conditions.'

The matter was adjourned to Thursday next, April 28, for the service of a book of evidence.