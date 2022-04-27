Search

27 Apr 2022

Increase in price of new rents in Donegal higher than national average

Donegal had the second-lowest rates for new tenancies in the country in the last quarter of last year

The avererage monthly rent in Limerick was �628 in the first quarter of this year

The average monthly rent for new tenants  in Donegal in  the last quarter of last year was €762.14

The increase in the price of new tenancies in Donegal is higher than the rise nationally.

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show Donegal had the second-lowest rates for new tenancies in the country in the last quarter of last year.

The average monthly rent for new tenants was €762.14, above only Leitrim at €739.70.

The figure represents a 16.6% year on year increase in new rents.

Nationally, the standardised average rent in new tenancies was €1,415 per month. Rents in new tenancies grew by 9.0%, which is higher than the yearly growth rate in the third quarter of 2021 which was 8.8%.

The highest standardised average rent in new tenancies for Q4 2021 was in Dublin at €1,972 per month

Niall Byrne, RTB director said there has been continued growth in rents being set. 

“We also note a fall in the number of tenancies registered in the quarter," he said.

"This is likely driven by factors such as continuing constraints on the supply of rental properties and by current tenants choosing to stay longer in their existing tenancies.”

